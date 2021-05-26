North Shore communities collaborate to host vaccination clinics

Ten communities have come together to provide vaccination opportunities to the public and to under-represented and hard-to-reach residents. The first clinic is today in Hamilton and starting next month drive-through clinics will be held in Rockport.
Approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative will host vaccination clinics to all Massachusetts residents ages 12 and older.
The communities involved are Boxford, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham and their public health agents, Medical Reserve Corps members, and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
“Vaccination is one of the most powerful tools we have to combat COVID-19, and it’s important that vaccines be delivered as efficiently and effectively as possible,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, who acted as a key supporter and resource as the group worked to come together and seek state approval for their operation. “The powerful collaboration of these communities will put local knowledge, access, dedication, and convenience to work so that everyone in our region can become part of the fight against this evil virus. I have been pleased to play a role in facilitating this remarkable regional initiative.”
Each clinic will be providing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The GCACC’s first clinic is today, May 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School at 775 Bay Road in South Hamilton.
Appointments for the clinic are encouraged, but not required. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3bXCfVf
A clinic also will be held on Thursday, May 27, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. Pre-registration for Thursday’s clinic is also encouraged, but not required. To pre-register, visit https://bit.ly/34lsps6. For additional information, contact the Topsfield Board of Health at 978-887-1520
Moving forward, clinics will be held weekly for the foreseeable future at the following locations, on the following days:
Coolidge Hall in Topsfield on Thursdays following this week’s clinic, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. each week.
Rockport Elementary School at 34 Jerden's Lane, Rockport, on Saturdays. The start date and times of this drive-through clinic will be announced when available.
Our Lady of Hope Parish at 1 Pineswamp Road, Ipswich, on Mondays beginning June 7. Times will be announced when available.
The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in other public spaces, and in targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. The GCACC will publicize dates and times of open clinics when they are finalized.
"With the MDPH's approval of the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative, ten local boards of health now have the ability to bring outreach, education and the vaccine to visitors and residents in the Cape Ann area,” said Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee. “Every person who gets vaccinated makes a difference as we work to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19. Let's stop this virus, and make Massachusetts and the Cape Ann region a safe place for all of us to spend the summer.”
