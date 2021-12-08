Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 27F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.