Public landings and public boat ramps to reopen in Gloucester

Gloucester's public landings and public boat ramps will reopen this Tuesday.
The city Board of Health unanimously approved the proposal from the Harbormaster's Office and Waterways Board to reopen public landings and boat ramps that had recently been closed in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"This is our comprehensive policy that we have come up with that we think is feasible and enforceable," Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro said. "We are confident that we can maintain this and people can use their boats."
The details of the official proposal that was approved at Monday's Board of Health meeting was not immediately available.
The reopening includes a caveat that if the Board of Health is unsatisfied with how things evolve, it has the right to shut things back down.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com early Tuesday morning.
