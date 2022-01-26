After dipping in recent weeks, cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester appear on the rise during the most recent three-day reporting period, but a lag in reporting may behind the increase, according to the city health director.
According to the Health Department, there were 249 new cases from Jan. 20 to 23, up from 138 during Jan. 17 to 19, and 217 active cases, up from 157.
The Health Department counted one person who was hospitalized during the reporting period, down from four, and one resident who had died, up from two deaths previously. The city’s percent positivity rate was 19.73% for 3,314 tests administered over a two-week period.
Health Director Max Schenk said in an email that while it may look like case numbers are heading in the wrong direction, that may be due to a delay in the reporting of test results.
“What we discovered was the Curative site was having some delays in its own laboratories and getting information out,” Schenk told the City Council on Tuesday. “So, that information wasn’t being presented to the state. and so that when it hit our books, essentially from the state, they came in in one huge ‘glug,’ if you will, and so the numbers are a little bit more elevated than they probably would be normally, such that they are five days lagging behind.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the city has seen 4,963 cases, 186 hospitalizations, 69 residents die and 4,677 recover, Schenk told the council.
The focus now is on vaccination, Schenk said. While Gloucester’s rate of those who are eligible for the shot and are fully vaccinated is 82%, the percent of individuals who received a booster varies by age, from 15% of those ages 12 to 19 and 26% to 88% of those ages 30 to 49.
The department has run 14 COVID vaccination clinics, Schenk said, with clinics coming up at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., on Feb. 3, from 3 to 6:30 p.m., and at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 51 Seaport Blvd., on Feb. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. The Rose Baker clinic will be offering first, second and booster doses along with the flu vaccine.
Schenk said Curative’s no-cost PCR testing site at Stage Fort Park is available to walk-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.
