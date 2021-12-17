ROCKPORT — The Rockport Board of Health voted to not require people to wear masks in private businesses and at events, as its counterpart in Gloucester did earlier this week.
Rockport and Manchester had already reinstated their mask mandates for those visiting municipal buildings in wake of the latest COVID-19 spike.
On Thursday, the Rockport Board of Health "strongly encouraged" the wearing of masks in all non-municipal buildings, according to Town Administrator Mitch Vieira. The recommendation came after the board voted to not include private businesses and events in the mandate for municipal buildings, which has been in place since Dec. 4.
Manchester's mandate for masks in municipal buildings was instated on Dec. 6. Three days later, the Manchester Board of Health announced a new metric to gage all further COVID-19 emergency mandates.
"A mask mandate will be considered if active weekly (Manchester) COVID cases reach 25 and/or the positivity rate in Essex County reaches 15%," reads a post from the town's website.
Essex has had a mask mandate for those entering municipal buildings since mid-September.
The Gloucester Board of Health voted 3-2 on Tuesday night against requiring face coverings in all indoor public spaces. A mask mandate for municipal buildings has been in place since Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.