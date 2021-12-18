ROCKPORT — Approximately 900 free COVID-19 antigen test kits given by the state to the town will be distributed to residents in need.
Each of the iHealth Labs kits includes two self-administered tests. Results are available within 15 minutes from taking the test.
Those eligible to receive a free test are residents who live in Housing Authority, low-income, subsidized or congregate housing. This includes residents of Millbrook Park, Kitefield Road, the Rockport High School Apartments, Pigeon Cove Ledges, Old Farm Inn, Cape Hedge Inn and Rockport Commons.
Low-income customers of food pantries are also eligible for a kit, as are Rockport Public Schools families who receive free or reduced lunch.
"This plan ensures that the target populations the state has prioritized receive the tests ... (and) fully distributes the test kits allocated," wrote the Rockport Board of Health in a prepared statement. "Should the town receive more test kits, it will reassess the distribution plan."
Earlier this week, the Baker-Polito administration announced it purchased 2.1 million test kits to distribute to 102 towns with the highest estimated percentage of families living below the poverty level. Gloucester, the only other Cape Ann community to benefit from this initiative, received 4,680 kits.
