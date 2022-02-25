A vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday in Gloucester is being postponed due to Friday's expected winter storm.
The clinic offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines will now be held on March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., announced Mayor Greg Verga and the Gloucester Health Department.
The clinic will provide Moderna, Pfizer, and the pediatric Pfizer vaccine to those ages 5 and up.
Vaccines are free. Insurance is not required. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distance, in accordance with current Massachusetts guidelines regarding clinics.
Translators will be on hand for those who speak Spanish and Portuguese.
