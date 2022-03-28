With masks off after winter break, Gloucester Public Schools are seeing an uptick of active COVID-19 cases.
The school saw eight cases just two weeks ago and 31 on Wednesday, according to a presentation by the superintendent. There were zero active cases among staff districtwide.
That’s comparable to cases before the winter surge when there were 36 cases on Dec. 1, 2021, according to a school department presentation.
Superintendent Ben Lummis told the School Committee on Wednesday that the concentration of coronavirus in the city’s wastewater was trending lower until last Friday.
Reports by Biobot Analytics Inc. of Cambridge show 170,000 copies on Feb. 23, and just over 118,000 copies on March 16.
However, the latest number released on Friday show an increase of coronavirus concentration in sewage with 338,500 copies per liter.
Lummus said wastewater sampling is probably the most reliable indicator of coronavirus because rapid tests are not typically reported to the state.
“We do a lot of reporting in our schools,” Lummus said about how the schools keep a close eye on cases.
Lummus said there were five active cases on March 2, after winter break, and after the school’s mask requirement for students and staff expired on Feb. 28.
Of the 31 active cases among students on Wednesday, 11 came from Veterans Memorial Elementary School.
Lummus also noted that on March 9, there were eight active cases, six of which were at Gloucester High.
“Two weeks ago, we were concerned about (an) uptick at the high school among a certain group of students involved in a certain activity and that’s resolved itself,” Lummus said.
“And we’ve kept close watch on it,” he said. “I can give you sort of an update on what we were doing. We are doing a similar approach at Veterans now in terms of knowing which classrooms or grades, contacts from families, offering initial testing, having them take home multiple tests in the upcoming days and also keeping a close eye on things.”
On Tuesday, pool testing at Veterans showed no positive tests which was a good sign, Lummis said.
“But, there were a couple more positives from rapid tests today,” Lummus added.
“Like we were doing with high school two weeks ago, now we are keeping a close eye on Veterans,” Lummus said. “People are talking about this new variant of omicron that’s out there and more contagious so we are keeping a close eye.”
The schools have reached out to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education about Veterans and they have been speaking with the school nurse to understand what grades and classes were affected, and getting information from families about connections between students and staff, Lummus said.
Lummus said Principal Matt Fusco has reached out to parents, encouraging mask wearing and making sure they know what the status of COVID-19 is in school. Lummus said school officials are also communicating to families and providing more tests, and suggesting they get signed up for pool testing, rapid testing, as well as getting more rapid tests to families.
Lummus pointed out that during the debate about ending the mask requirement last month, he highlighted the fact that after last year’s February break, there was an uptick. Cases fell off after that, he said.
There were not a lot of takers for the school’s vaccination clinics, which saw 43 people — 31 students and eight adults — getting either a first, second or booster shot.
On Friday, the Health Department reported an increase in cases in the city, with 20 new cases and 12 active cases from March 17 to March 20.
There were no reported hospitalizations or newly deceased. From March 10 to March 13, there were 18 new cases and three active cases.
The city’s percent positivity rate has increased to 3.54% from 1,326 tests given in the last two weeks, up from 2.13% from 1,457 tests given during the two weeks prior.
