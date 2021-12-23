BOSTON — Public schools are struggling amid a shortage of substitute teachers and other trained staff as state lawmakers pitch plans to ease the hiring crunch.
School administrators say it’s extremely difficult to staff classrooms and cafeterias amid a chronic shortage of reinforcements for those who get infected with the virus.
“It’s becoming a major challenge, and almost every school that I talk with has staffing problems,” said Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. “They can’t find substitute teachers or psychologists; they can’t find paraprofessionals or support staff.”
He said that makes it hard for school administrators to fill vacancies when teachers or other staff have to quarantine or take time off to recover.
A new proposal filed by state Rep. Alice Peisch, D-Wellesley, and Sen. Ed Kennedy, D-Lowell, would temporarily lift restrictions on retired teachers that prevent them from getting paid if they go back to work while collecting a state pension.
The proposed exemption to the state’s “double dipping” law, which would expire after the 2024 school year, would only apply to teachers and support staff who have retired or were laid off by a school district due to budgetary constraints.
Retirees would still be able to continue collecting their pensions if they’re rehired, under the plan.
“School districts across our state are feeling the impact of widespread staffing shortages that negatively affect the day-to-day instruction of our commonwealth’s students,” the bill’s sponsors state. “Legislative action is necessary to maintain proper staffing levels to ensure the continued education of Massachusetts students.”
In a recent op-ed, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said there is a “high demand for a more limited pool” of teachers and other workers.
“Schools are competing for talent, not just with the district down the road, but with other sectors as well, many of which can respond more nimbly to changing labor market dynamics,” he wrote.
Cardona wrote that in states where this is prohibited, pension plans “can be amended to permit these benefits.”
“In addition to retired educators, we are calling on all state and district superintendents to mobilize retired social workers and psychologists to help meet our schools’ need to provide social, emotional, and mental health support to students — which has only been exacerbated by the pandemic,” he wrote.
The U.S. Treasury Department recently issued guidance clarifying that under federal law teachers who return to work after retirement can still collect their pension benefits in states that don’t have restrictions barring them from doing so. Massachusetts, however, isn’t one of those states.
Other states have taken steps to bring back retired teachers to ease chronic staffing shortages.
In Kentucky, retired teachers can keep their pensions if they’re rehired under new rules, and lawmakers approved a plan to allow schools to hire 10% of retired teachers.
In Georgia, some schools are offering up to a $5,000 signing bonus to new special education teachers and all teachers will get a 2% raise.
Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said filling substitute teacher jobs was difficult even before the pandemic.
“Substitute teachers aren’t lining up to come in to COVID-filled schools,” she said. “And a lot of retirees are elderly and have concerns about putting themselves at risk.”
Kontos said the union will support the proposal to ease state retirement rules to help school districts deal with staffing issues. She said the AFT has tried to lure retired educators from New Hampshire and other neighboring states, who are not bound by Massachusetts’ laws on double dipping, to fill vacancies in classrooms locally.
“We fully support these changes, even if it’s just for a few years, to get us beyond this point,” she said. “There’s plenty of retired teachers who might be willing to do this, but are concerned about impacting their pensions.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
