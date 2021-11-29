BOSTON — Schools are struggling to meet the state’s requirements to ease COVID-19 masking requirements, which require at least 80% of students and staff to be vaccinated to lift the restrictions.
As of this week, only 15 of the state’s more than 1,800 schools had been authorized by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to lift their masking policy. None of them are in the North of Boston region.
Under the policy, schools are allowed to lift the rules for vaccinated students and staff if at least 80% have been inoculated. Unvaccinated students and staff are still required to mask up. The state also encourages children younger than 5 — who are not eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines — to wear masks.
The mask mandate, which was originally approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in August, has been extended until the end of the year for schools that can’t meet the 80% threshold.
Many school districts are still in the process of verifying how many students and staff have been vaccinated.
In most cases, that process involves providing a scanned copy of a COVID-19 vaccine card, but schools can also meet the verification requirements by getting a signed self-attestation from a student, parent or guardian, or a printout from the Massachusetts Immunization Information System.
The vaccination rate is calculated on a school-by-school basis, not at the district level. It must include all enrolled students, in addition to staff regularly providing in-school services.
The mandate includes exceptions for students who can’t wear masks due to medical conditions or behavioral needs.
Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, said schools are also wrestling with a shortage of staff amid a hiring crunch that has been compounded by the pandemic.
“Almost every school that I talk with is dealing with staffing problems from a shortage of substitute teachers, support staff and others,” he said. “If too many people get sick they don’t know what they’re going to do.”
He said those concerns have led many superintendents to keep masking requirements in place — even if they may be at the 80% threshold — to prevent shutdowns from a spike in infections.
“We’ve seen a number of situations where the masks go off and the number of infections and the positivity rate in a community goes up,” Scott said. “It’s a delicate balance trying to keep kids in school, which is the ultimate goal.”
Likewise, some schools are unlikely to get to 80% because the rate of infections in surrounding communities is still too high to lift public health restrictions.
He said there are also concerns among some superintendents that the bar may have been set too high for schools to ease masking requirements.
“There is a feeling that there needs to be some middle ground between the state requirements and other metrics,” Scott said. “Those discussions are starting to happen.”
Teachers unions say they favor keeping the restrictions in place to protect educators and students amid the latest surge of the virus.
Massachusetts is among more than 30 states that have reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations despite having a high vaccination rate.
School-age children have been spared the worst impacts of the virus, but health officials say they can still get COVID-19 and become very ill, or infect others.
Data provided by state education officials shows there were 3,257 confirmed COVID-19 infections among students from Nov. 11 to 17, but that’s only a fraction of the 920,000 students attending in-person classes. At least 552 staff infections were reported during that week.
State education officials point out that more than 2,200 public and private schools across Massachusetts are scheduled to participate in COVID-19 testing offered by the state.
To date, pool testing in schools has consistently shown low positivity rates. In-school transmission of the virus is rare, they say.
Children ages 5 through 11 were recently authorized to receive pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a move that is expected to drive up vaccination rates in the schools.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
