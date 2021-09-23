Soldiers' home outbreak could shake up veterans' services

An image of veteran Constance "Kandy" Pinard is projected onto the home she grew up in with her sister, Tammy Petrowicz, left, and brothers, Paul, center, and Brian Driscoll in Florence, Mass. on May 14, 2020. Pinard, a nurse in the U.S. Air Force and resident of the Soldier's Home in Holyoke, Mass., died from the COVID-19 virus at the age of 73. The coronavirus pandemic was Massachusetts' top story of 2020.