Election officials have hand sanitizer and cleaning products at the ready, and have “taken great pains” to socially distance voters in preparation for Tuesday’s state primary, local city and town clerks.
This year, voting by mail is available to all voters for all elections and no excuse is required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ballots must reach each voter’s local election office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 in order to be counted. It’s not good enough just to have the ballot postmarked by that date.
Voters who haven’t mailed back their ballot can hand deliver them to a clerk’s office, drop them in secure drop boxes at city or town halls, or still vote in person on Sept. 1, according to Secretary of State William Galvin.
The most closely watched race on the primary ballot in Massachusetts pits challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy lll against fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, the incumbent.
Also on the Democratic ballot, voters may decide between incumbent Seth Moulton and challengers Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito for the U.S. House District 6 race, incumbent Eileen Duff of Gloucester for state Governor’s Council District 5, and Pamela Casey O’Brien of Saugus for county Register of Probate. Voters in Gloucester, Rockport and Essex will also be asked to tick the box for incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante for state First Essex District representative
On the Republican ballot, Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor are running for a U.S. Senate seat, John Paul Moran is running for the U.S. House District 6 seat, and incumbent Bruce E. Tarr of Gloucester is seeking reelection to the state Senate seat for the First Essex and Middlesex District. Manchester voters will also see the name of Brad Hill of Ipswich who is seeking re-election to his seat as state Fourth Essex District representative.
Voters may also request a Libertarian or Green-Rainbow ballot for write-in candidates.
To find out which candidates will appear on your ballot, check www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/bal/MyElectionInfo.aspx.
All Cape Ann polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Public health protocols will be in place and masks are required unless you have a specific medical condition.
GLOUCESTER
Voters may drop off ballots in the drop box located on the Warren Street side entrance of City Hall.
On the Sept. 1, State Primary Election Day, polls will be open at these locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School Field House, 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School*, 15 Hickory St. (* polling location change)
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
Those unsure of their ward and, or precinct may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 #7 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
ROCKPORT
Ballots may be placed in the secure drop box located at the back door of Town Hall; it is accessible 24 hours a day.
Voting on Primary Election Day, Sept. 1, takes place at these locations:
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
Questions may be directed to the town clerk’s office at 978-546-6894.
MANCHESTER
Ballots may be dropped off at the town clerk’s office in Town Hall during regular business hours or in the drop box behind Town Hall.
On the Sept. 1, State Primary Election Day, Manchester polls will be open at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St.
ESSEX
Ballots may put in the secure drop box located under the portico in the front of Town Hall.
On the Sept. 1, State Primary Election Day, Essex polls will be open at Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St..
Sample ballots and further voting information may be found on the town clerk’s webpage www.essexma.org or by contacting the town clerk’s office at 978-768-7111 or townclerk@essexma.org.
