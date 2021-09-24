The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 1,800 Friday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 13.
The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 18,154 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 749,000.
There were more than 600 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 160 in intensive care units.
The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 73.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
More than 4.6 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19.
