A gathering for 200 veterans slated for Sunday in Gloucester has been canceled. It is just one of many Cape Ann events being called off or postponed in light of the growing number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Wednesday requested that all large gatherings in Gloucester be postponed. Her request came after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday in response to the virus, which is known to quickly spread from person to person.
A free brunch and information fair open to all Cape Ann veterans, scheduled for this Sunday, has been canceled.
More than 200 veterans were expected at the sixth annual Welcome Home Initiative, said Adam Curcuru, director of Cape Ann Veterans Services which had organized the event in conjunction with the Gloucester Elks Lodge 892 and and the United Veterans Council.
"We had no contingency plans for something like this, so for now it's canceled," Curcuru said, when asked if the event might be postponed.
Beeman Elementary School's spring play, scheduled for tonight and Friday evening, has been canceled, Principal Jodie Gennodie told parents in a phone call. She said the decision was made in consultation with the superintendent Thursday morning. School leaders hope to reschedule later in the year.
Friday Night Bingo hosted by the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is canceled until further notice.
The Peter Anastas Tribute on March 21 has been postponed. Diana McCloy of Literary Cape Ann said the organization has reserved the Shalin Liu Peformance Center in Rockport for May 23 and will update the public as the date gets closer.
The Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is postponing its March 25 Member Mixer. A new date will be announced.
Other cancellations and postponements previously announced include:
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce postponed the Business After Hours at Backyard Growers, which was moved from Thursday to May 13, and cancelled NextGen's Business Speed Networking Event on March 19.
1623 Studios, Cape Ann's media center, has cancelled all events, classes, and shoots until further notice.
In an email, representatives from 1623 Studios explained its offices on 11 Pleasant St. will be closed and they "encourage members to work with our staff via email or phone."
Rockport Town Meeting will move from its scheduled date on April 4 to an as-of-yet specified date in May, according to selectmen.
Rockport Art Association and Museum announced Tuesday it will close for the next two weeks "in lieu of the ongoing public health crisis centered on the coronavirus." The closure suspends all indoor classes, workshops, demonstrations, lectures, functions, exhibition openings, and museum viewing. All outdoor classes may continue as planned, depending upon the decision of the instructor giving the class, the art association said.
The art association said it will revisit the closure prior to March 24.
A concert by Eric Colville on Friday night at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck in Gloucester has been canceled.
