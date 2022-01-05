Gloucester Public Schools, which had closed down the Beeman Elementary School due to an increase in COVID-19 cases there in the days leading up to winter break, reopened on Monday as did schools in Rockport, Manchester and Essex.
The Gloucester district returned to classes with a plea from the superintendent to families for help to keep the schools open, even putting out a call for those who might want to serve as a substitute teacher.
“As we return to school, it is hard to know where we are headed with COVID over the next couple of months. In order to keep Gloucester’s schools open, we need all families and our staff to help,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis, in an email to parents on Jan. 2.
“We are prepared for student absences,” Lummis wrote. “If a student is sick, it is OK and very important that they stay home and out of school. We also expect staff absences to increase over the next few weeks. If you or anyone you know would like to be a substitute teacher, please contact mpuglisi@gloucesterschools.com. We could use the help.”
Rockport Superintendent Rob Liebow said the town schools’ students and teachers are in great shape coming back from their week-long vacation.
“We’re still doing the same thing we’ve always done with the pool testing,” he said. “We have 98% of the kids taking the tests and 100% of the staff on the condition of their employment. The elementary and middle school students are being tested today (Tuesday) and the high school students will be tested (Wednesday).”
On Saturday and Sunday, the district gave its staff members free COVID-19 at-home tests to take before returning to school on Monday. Nearly all of the tests came back negative, said Liebow.
Superintendents said teachers and staff have been given COVID test kits and KN95 masks in an effort to increase protection amid the surge.
“The masks are still worn inside, that’s never changed,” Liebow said. “On top of (the take-home tests), the state gave us KN95 masks for staff. There’s 6,000 of them, enough for every staff member, one a day, for six weeks.”
Manchester Essex Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said her district has also received its share of tests and masks from the state.
“Overall, we are reinforcing adherence to the masking and distancing guidelines and keeping an eye on our staffing numbers,” she wrote via email.
Since the beginning of the year, the Manchester Essex Regional district has required parents of students to use the MyMedBot smartphone app to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms before dropping them off at school. Results are collected and tracked by school nurses.
With masks mandatory in schools to limit the spread of the virus, Lummis urged parents to remind students to wear their masks covering both their nose and mouth.
Despite the recent surge, all of the superintendents emphasized the need to keep schools open and provide in-person education for students.
“Our priority goal for the year is maintaining in-person learning and minimizing risk to the health and safety of all in attendance,” Beaudoin said.
Testing is available for students who experience symptoms at school. Manchester Essex students who may have been exposed to the virus yet have not exhibited symptoms will be required to test negative for seven school days in order to stay at school.
Lummis shared guidelines for parents, asking them to keep their child home if they are feeling sick in a move to protect others.
“Whether it is COVID, the flu, a head cold, or a stomach bug, families really need to keep any children who feel ill out of school. Any symptoms of illness can lead to getting other children and staff sick.” He also warned parents that if their children arrive at school with cold or COVID-19 symptoms, the school will not test them, and they will be sent home to be taken care of there.
“Our nurses and testing are being overwhelmed with too many students coming to school feeling sick and wanting to get COVID-19 tests immediately,” the superintendent wrote. “The public schools do not have the capacity to serve as a public testing site for all families.” Testing is only for students or staff who come down with symptoms during the day, he added.
“The next month or so, may be very difficult,” Lummis wrote. “If necessary, we will be preparing to move to remote learning for individual classes, grades, or even a school for short periods in the coming weeks. We know how disruptive closing a school or moving to remote learning can be for students, staff, and families. So, all of us need to do our very best to limit the spread and be mindful of taking care of ourselves and each other.”
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.
