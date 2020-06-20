BOSTON — A new national survey paints a picture of the challenges assisted living communities confront in trying to keep adequate stocks of personal protective equipment on hand.
The National Center for Assisted Living, which surveyed 375 of its members, said that assisted living communities "have not received any direct federal funding, PPE shipments or prioritization for testing (outside of some minimal state support."
More than half of the survey respondents — 53% — said they had less than a two-week supply of N95 masks and 36% had less than a two-week supply of surgical masks. Four out of ten said they were still using homemade or improvised PPE, like hand-sewn masks or trash bags for gowns, and 71% said they were re-using PPE supplies, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strategies.
"Without assistance from federal and state governments, our communities are at a significant disadvantage in protecting our residents and staff from this deadly virus," Scott Title, the center's executive director, said in a statement.
