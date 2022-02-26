All Gloucester municipal offices were open for business on Friday despite the forecast of 4 to 6 inches of snow falling during the daytime.
This despite an on-street parking ban that was set to expire Saturday at 8 a.m. The ban allowed residents to park in all school and municipal lots, which served to congest lots where city employees and residents park.
“City offices are open today,” said Mayor Greg Verga in an email Friday. “We informed department heads — after declaring the parking ban — that we planned to be open today but would review the situation early Friday morning. They were asked to plan accordingly with their staff for skeleton crews as needed. The policy is that the call to close city buildings will be made by 7 a.m. At 5:33 this morning I looked out the window and the roads looked OK on my street.”
The mayor texted Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill and Public Works Director Mike Hale and it was agreed the city would open up.
In other snow impacts, trash pickup was canceled Friday. Collection will be delayed one day through next week. CATA service ended at noon that day. The city’s compost facility and Public Work yard will be closed Saturday.
Sawyer Free Library closed at 3 p.m. on Friday and announced that a program with a free interactive program with Ms. Frizzle, played by actress Carole Finn-Weidman, scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. Children can learn about exploring the solar system and space travel at March 12 at 11 a.m. in the library's Friend Room.
COVID-19 numbers fall
COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Gloucester after the surge of cases from mid-December to mid-January, according to the Health Department.
Health officials reported 10 new cases from Feb. 21 to 23, down from 18 during last week’s reporting period. The city had five active cases, down from 15 last week. There were no residents who were hospitalized or, thankfully, newly deceased.
The city’s 14-day percent positivity rate was 8.82%, down from 11.9%. The number of tests given in the last two weeks was 1,860, down from 2,194 during the prior two weeks. About 84% of Gloucester residents who are eligible to be vaccinated are fully vaccinated compared with 80% for the state.
In one more sign of the lessening of the coronavirus infections in the city, the sample of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater was 170,926 copies per liter of sewage, down from the 333,724 copies on Feb. 9, and well off the late December sample of 9.6 million copies. The wastewater sampling gives health officials insight into a possible surge.
The Health Department's walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., has been canceled. The clinic will be instead held at the church on Saturday, March 19, from 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Curative, which provides free PCR testing for COVID-19 at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester, was closed Friday. “We also plan to delay our Saturday opening to 10 a.m.,” Curative said, adding its customer service team would reach out to those with Friday appointments to reschedule.
New digs for Ferrante
After being closed for two years due to the COVID-19, the State House re-opened this week.
Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante announced on Twitter that she and her staff are settling into a new office.
"My staff and I are settling in to our new office as the State House re-opened to the public this week!," she said. "Our new office is room 238 and our phone number is 617-722-2380. Email is one of the best ways to contact us for timely receipt of your message."
The Gloucester representative's email is ann-margaret.ferrante@mahouse.gov and her Twitter handle is @RepAMF.
