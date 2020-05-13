Tarr: Law needed to prevent price gouging on supplies

BOSTON— With Massachusetts businesses preparing for the first wave of reopening to begin Monday, the state Senate's top Republican warned colleagues that price-gouging risks may increase unless lawmakers intervene.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester said although reports have been rare since Attorney General Maura Healey imposed temporary guidance banning the practice, the Legislature must adopt a formal and permanent ban on excessive price hikes.
His bill (S 2652) would declare it an "unfair or deceptive act or practice" for any business across the supply chain to sell goods or services necessary for health or safety "for an amount that represents an unconscionably high price" during a statewide or national state of emergency.
Key cleaning and medical supplies as well as personal protective equipment will likely be in short supply as the state transitions out of widespread shutdown, Tarr told members of the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure during a Wednesday virtual hearing.
"We know this is something that's happening now, and it's likely going to intensify particularly because we're about to enter a period of reopening for Massachusetts businesses where many of them will require PPE to open the door," Tarr said. "It's likely some will seize on the opportunity, knowing folks can't reopen without the equipment, to gouge the price."
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.