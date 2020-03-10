As a precautionary health measure, a teacher at Gloucester High School was asked to stay home by school administrators.
Superintendent Richard Safier sent a letter Monday to parents and guardians to inform them that the spouse of a teacher at Gloucester High School, at the direction of his or her company, has been asked to work from home this week.
"That request was made in an abundance of caution amid evolving COVID-19 concerns throughout the state. We felt, as a precautionary measure, we needed to ask our employee to stay home as well," Safier wrote.
Safier and Gloucester High School Principal James Cook did not return a Times' reporter's phone calls in time for publication.
Safier detailed that the "proper protocol" was immediately followed and an investigation took place.
The protocol that Safier mentions in the letter, as explained by Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll, included informing the public health nurse and having the nurse evaluate whether the state had this person in its database.
The city's Health Department contacted health officials in the town where the school employee and spouse live to conduct followup.
After meeting with his or her primary care physician, the high school employee was told that it was OK to return to work.
The teacher, according to the letter, returned to work on Tuesday, as it was determined that there was no current threat of an exposure to the disease.
"Rest assured, that should any threshold be met, we are prepared to take the necessary steps to temporarily close a school and disinfect," Safier wrote.
This story will be updated. Please check back at gloucestertimes.com
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
