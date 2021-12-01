A new, no-cost walk-in COVID-19 testing site has opened on The Open Door’s Emerson Avenue campus, making it easy for Cape Ann residents people to get tested for COVID-19 through the holiday season.
Curative, a healthcare delivery company with a mission to end the COVID-19 pandemic, is operating the test site, which opened for business Tuesday, through the end of February at The The Open Door annex, 26 Emerson Ave.
“Curative is proud to be partnering with The Open Door and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy, convenient testing site open to all. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly 1-2 days upon receipt at our labs and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.”
The Curative testing site will open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Insurance companies will be billed for testing, and those without insurance will be provided testing at no cost. Appointments are not needed and walk-ins are welcome.
Those seeking COVID-19 testing are urged to follow signage on site to locate the annex, as visitors are limited at The Open Door and will not be able to access the testing location through either The Open Door front desk entrance, administrative offices, Food Pantry or warehouses.
When facing The Open Door campus from Emerson Avenue, the annex is accessible on the left, through the glass door at the front of 26 Emerson Ave., located under an awning. Those seeking testing are asked to park along Emerson Avenue and the lane on the left side of the building.
“We are proud to be partnering with Curative so that COVID-19 testing will be more convenient and accessible for people on Cape Ann,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said.
“The pandemic has demonstrated time and time again how crucial collaborations like this can be. COVID-19 has had devastating effects on food insecurity, and we hope this will be a key resource for our community in keeping case counts low this winter.”
Masks are required on site at The Open Door campus.
For additional information on all of Curative’s offerings, including other testing sites in Massachusetts and nationwide, visit curative.com.
