PREVENTING SPREAD

In an effort to prevent infectious diseases from spreading, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the city's Health Department is encouraging all community members to take these precautionary measures:

Wash your hands frequently, with soap and water, for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Stay home to protect others if you are sick.

Use proper techniques when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your face.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

Practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6-foot distance from others.

Restrict all social interactions to essential activities, such as getting food, medicine, and gas.