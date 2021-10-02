Tiny Planet Computer shutting down

After more than 15 years of serving the community's tech needs, a local computer store is closing its doors.
Tiny Planet Computer at 50 Maplewood Ave. is ceasing all operations effective Oct. 29, a victim of ongoing struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This year got off to a rocky start," owner Steven Day wrote to the customers earlier this week. "In March we almost closed our doors due to a downturn in business due to the pandemic. Through generous donations made from many of our amazing customers we were able to keep our doors open and the lights on."
"Unfortunately, business never returned to anywhere near pre-pandemic levels," he wrote.
Day was not available for comment by the publication deadline for this story.
Earlier this year, Day told the Times that Tiny Planet's most popular service pre-pandemic was on-site repairs — which decreased by up to 70% during the onset of the pandemic. Day had to let go of his No. 1 support tech to try to make ends meet.
Now, people are beginning to go back to work and the complexities of remote learning have been ironed out.
Before making the decision to close up shop for good, Day had made a last cry for help through a GoFundMe fundraiser in early March.
Even though the community came out and raised more than $9,000, it just wasn't enough for the long term.
With a month left until the shop closes, Day wrote to customers that Tiny Planet will not be performing any house calls after Oct. 17, repairs will be performed with remaining stock only, and the shop is not placing any special orders for parts or computers.
He also wrote that all in-stock retail items are immediately discounted to 30% off and all sales are final, the store is only accepting cash or credit card payments, and store fixtures are for sale at a very reasonable price.
According to Tiny Planet's website, tinyplanetcomputer.com, any fixtures purchased must be paid for in advance and must be picked up no later than Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
"We would like to thank all our customers for your support and praise over the last 15 years," the team wrote to its customers. "During this transition we will be seeking a repair shop that we can refer everyone to."
