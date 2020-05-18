Restarting the Economic Engine

The Baker administration rolled out a four-part plan on Monday to revive the state's economy. The reopening "road map" hinges on continuing positive trends in key areas of the battle against COVID-19, such as falling hospitalization rates, a reduction in the number of positive coronavirus test results and other factors.

Here are some details of the plan:

Phase 1 "Start"

May 18: Manufacturing and construction sites are allowed to begin operating, with social distancing restrictions. Churches and houses of worship can reopen with limited capacity. Hospitals and community health centers can provide "high priority preventative care, pediatric care and treatment for high risk patients and conditions."

May 25: Hair salons, barber shops and car washes are among businesses that can reopen beginning on Memorial Day, with restrictions. Recreational marijuana shops and pet grooming businesses also can reopen, but only with curbside pick up.

June 1: Offices in Boston can reopen, but must also adhere to the state's 25% capacity requirement.

Phase 2 "Cautious"

No dates have been set but this phase would allow day camps, playgrounds, community pools and athletic fields to reopen to the public, also with social distancing. The state also would allow hospitals and medical offices to do less urgent preventative care like teeth cleanings.

Phase 3 "Vigilant"

A third phase would allow youth sports and games with limited crowd sizes.

Phase 4 "New Normal"

Full resumption of business activity and outdoor recreation and activities.

Source: Baker administration's "Reopening Massachusetts" report

###