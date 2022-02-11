The Gloucester Board of Health voted unanimously Friday evening to rescind the city’s indoor public spaces mask mandate as of midnight with cases, hospitalizations and virus in the wastewater on the wane.
In a roughly 12-minute meeting on Zoom, the board also took the step of rescinding the requirement that city employees and visitors wear masks in city-owned and -operated buildings.
The board’s vote does not include Gloucester public schools, which are under a statewide mask mandate for schools ending Feb. 28. The School Committee has scheduled a special meeting on this topic on Wednesday.
The city’s latest mask mandate had gone into effect Jan. 10 amid a surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant in December, when the Health Department reported 184 new cases and 228 active cases from Dec. 16 to 20.
Sampling of wastewater from the Gloucester Wastewater Treatment Plant by Biobot Analytics of Cambridge on Dec. 29 showed a virus concentration of nearly 9.6 million copies of the coronavirus per liter of sewage.
That was then.
Now, Gloucester’s numbers have fallen dramatically, to 37 cases from Feb. 7 to 10, down from 50 during three days last week, and 11 active cases, down from 97 during the same time last week.
There were no new deaths and one person was hospitalized during the most recent reporting period. The wastewater concentration was just 413,000 copies per liter of sewage on Feb. 2.
The Board of Health had discussed Feb. 4 whether or not to rescind the mask mandate, but held off to get one week’s additional data on hospitalizations and wastewater results.
“My recollection is that the hospitals are not beyond capacity so that a heart attack or stroke victim will get the appropriate treatment,” said Board of Health Chairman Joe Rosa.
Board of Health member Dr. Donald Ganim said Rosa summed up data that supports the board being able to rescind the mask mandate.
“At Beverly Hospital, we currently only have 25 cases in the entire hospital and there is only one patient in the ICU that’s there because of COVID, and there are nine beds that are occupied in total out of the actually 16 beds that they have now,” said Ganim, an anesthesiologist at Beverly Hospital.
“Cases at the hospital are down 39% since last week,” he added, making a motion to rescind the mask mandate.
Board of Health member Fred Cowan, attending his last meeting as a member of the board as he steps off it, suggested the board put out an advisory supporting people who feel inclined to wear a mask. “We stand behind that,” said Cowan, who will stay involved as a member of the board’s septic review subcommittee.
Chief Administration Officer Jill Cahill expressed Mayor Greg Verga’s support for rescinding the mask mandate in public spaces and city buildings.
“He wants to make sure the message gets out to the public that people still have the freedom to choose to wear masks if they see fit and that our community will not put up with harassment or bullying related to folks wearing a mask, not in our schools, not in our public buildings and not in our community,” Cahill said.
Rosa said the board not only encouraged people to wear a mask “but I would also encourage them to look at the department’s website and see that the highest recommendation is to get vaccinated if you haven’t. That’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself.”
Rockport, Essex, and Manchester also rescinded their mask mandates on Friday.
