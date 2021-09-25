About 600,000 Massachusetts residents are now eligible for Pfizer booster shots under newly announced federal eligibility criteria, according to state officials.
Those eligible for third doses of the Pfizer vaccine include people ages 65 and older, residents of long-term care settings, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission based on their jobs. To be eligible, individuals also are required to have received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
State officials said they expect to have the capacity to administer over 300,000 Pfizer booster shots a week by mid-October, the Boston Globe reported.
Starting Saturday, appointments were available at 460 locations across the state, most of them pharmacies.
— Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.