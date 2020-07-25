BOSTON (AP) — Nantucket is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases as vacationers descend on the famous island getaway off Massachusetts.
Local health officials on the island off Cape Cod say 24 of the island's total 38 cases have come in the past month, with nine of them reported in roughly the last week.
Roughly 60% of those who have tested positive on the island are in their 20s and 30s, though a man in his 80s has died, town officials said.
Nantucket officials say the rise in cases is attributed to increased virus testing and the arrival of the summer vacation crowd.
Among the notable vacationers is Vice President Mike Pence, who is visiting Saturday for a pricey fundraiser for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
Meanwhile, state health officials reported 14 new deaths and 214 additional positive cases of COVID-19 late Friday.
That brings Massachusetts' death toll to more than 8,200 and nearly 108,000 total confirmed cases since the pandemic started.
On Friday, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced strict new travel restrictions to control spread of the virus will take effect Aug. 1.
