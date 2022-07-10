Friday's print version of the Gloucester Daily Times incorrectly stated that Gloucester was eliminated and Manchester Essex advanced to the semifinals of the District 15 Williamsport Tournament. It was in fact Gloucester that advanced on tie-breakers. Beverly, Gloucester and Manchester Essex all finished pool play at 3-1. Beverly and Gloucester advanced due to a superior runs allowed ratio.
