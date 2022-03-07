The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The story "Danvers bio-tech company seeks to expand into Manchester," published online and in print Monday, needs to be corrected. The Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District project has been put on hold by the Planning Board and will not be brought to Town Meeting in April. The town is still considering a Limited Commercial District to bring housing and commercial real estate to Manchester. A vote to implement the Limited Commercial District will be held this summer at a Special Town Meeting.