MIDDLETON — A new contract with the vendor that provides phone access to inmates at the Middleton Jail, the Pre-release and Re-entry Center in Lawrence and the Women in Transition program in Salisbury will eliminate a $2.65 per-call fee and lower the per-minute rate for calls, the Essex County Sheriff's Department announced.
The reduced fees, which take effect Monday, are the first of several planned changes to the phone system, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said Friday.
"We put everything out to bid last spring," Coppinger said. "We've heard people and we know what their concerns are."
Under the new contract with Securus, a provider of prison and jail phone services, calls will cost a flat rate of 18 cents per minute, so that the most a single call will cost is $5.40 (calls are capped at 30 minutes each at the facilities).
The $2.65 fee for the first minute, a source of many of the complaints, is being eliminated. The previous per-minute rate was 19 cents. And if a caller made a second call to the same number, he or she would have to again pay the $2.65 fee.
Coppinger said that while the jail will lose some money on commissions it received from the calls, he's hopeful that it will be offset by the introduction of tablets that can be used by inmates to make calls, expanding the number of inmates who can make calls at any given time. That is expected to happen within the next several months.
Currently, there are usually four phones in each unit. Inmates are not allowed to have their own phones in jail.
The tablets will also be used to eventually introduce video visitation, Coppinger said — though he stressed that people will always have the ability to visit Essex County inmates in person.
"We will still do face-to-face visits," Coppinger said. But the ability to have video visits may help some families avoid the cost of cabs or Ubers, he said. And the lower cost for calls will also aid families, who are usually the ones replenishing an inmate's phone account.
The tablets will also be available (for a fee) for inmate who want to use them to do coursework for classes they are taking.
They will not, however, have internet access.
"To me, its a win-win-win all around," Coppinger said.
Research has shown that communication with family members and other loved ones while incarcerated helps to maintain community ties that are crucial in reducing the probability of recidivism, Coppinger said.
Reducing the cost of that reinforces that, he said.
