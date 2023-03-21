The Gloucester City Council recently voted 9-0 for a one-time 2% cost of living adjustment increase for its retirees, with payments of $280 expected to go out this month.
The 2% COLA increase equates to an additional $280 cost of living adjustment for those whose pension equals or exceeds $14,000, according to information provided by the mayor’s office from City Auditor Kenny Costa.
“The one-time 2% COLA payments will be issued in March 2023 for $280 for each retiree whose pension equals or exceeds $14,000. Retirees have already received the 3% COLA payment of $420 for each retiree whose pension equals or exceeds $14,000,” according to an email from the mayor’s office. The two COLA payments together mean each retiree will receive $700 this fiscal year.
In all, 428 retirees and survivors will receive the one-time benefit. The member units of the Gloucester Contributory Retirement System are the city of Gloucester and the Gloucester Housing Authority.
The city can grant the increase thanks to a law then Gov. Charlie Baker signed in November. The law allows municipal retirement systems to provide a one-time cost of living adjustment or COLA increase for retirees of 5% of the COLA base, up from 3%, according to information from Costa, who also serves on the Gloucester Retirement Board.
The Gloucester Retirement Board unanimously approved the one-time 2% cost of living adjustment increase on Dec. 28 after a review of the cost and funding analysis provided by the system’s actuary, Costa said. Mayor Greg Verga recommended the increase to the council.
“Our actuaries have estimated that the approval of the one-time 2% COLA increase will add approximately $2.8 million to our 2034 pension assessment but otherwise will not affect our current funding schedule in the near term,” Costa said in an email.
The council at its Feb. 28 meeting discussed the COLA increase after its Budget and Finance Committee had voted 2-0 to recommend it.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley, a member of this subcommittee, said he was unable attend the meeting for the vote on the measure, but submitted information in writing.
“I think that when we talk about retirees, when we talk about seniors, I think we need to have perspective, right? This raise for anybody making $14,000 or more will be $280,” Worthley said. “Inflation last year was 8.7%. Social Security, which none of these pensioners get, that went up 8.7%, and we are adding 2% to the Retirement Board’s 3% already. It’s $280. Their food bill went up by more than $280. Their oil bill went up by more than $280. Their real estate taxes went up by more than $280.”
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross said he was glad Worthley had brought up the point about there being older retirees whose pensions have lagged inflation.
“Because that’s what we have, a whole lot of older retirees,” said Gross, many of whom are not beneficiaries of today’s salaries and pay scales.
“I know we don’t have the funding for it, but we really should be matching inflation for these folks because they are losing spending power every day,” Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said, noting agencies such as Action Inc. can provide energy assistance, and The Open Door food pantry can provide meals, groceries and food deliveries for retirees whose budgets may be stretched.
“I would just like to recognize the number of retirees in the city who have reached out to the council over the last couple of weeks aware that this was on the agenda,” said Budget and Finance Committee Chair Scott Memhard, who represents Ward 1.
“This is extremely important, we as a council have to be cognizant that ultimately this is taxpayer money that we are talking about and there is only so much of it,” said Councilor at-Large James O’Hara about the need for checks on city spending. O’Hara supported the COLA increase in the end.
“Two-percent is not enough,” said Council Vice President Sean Nolan, who represents Ward 5, noting pensions can be complicated to calculate. “All our retired workers, the city of Gloucester, we owe them a huge debt. I wish we could afford to do more, but right now we can afford to do the 2 and I will support that.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.