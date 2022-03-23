Gloucester City Council’s feedback on draft guidelines for the creation of transit-oriented development zoning districts for MBTA communities does not mince words.
It calls the “smart growth” concept of jamming more people into crowded neighborhoods “repugnant,” according to a letter to be sent to the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
The City Council discussed the draft letter, which was written by Councilor-at-large Tony Gross and Council President Valerie Gilman, and it was edited by all nine councilors during a remote meeting on Tuesday night. Councilors had submitted their thoughts and despite some back and forth and minor edits, the letter gained 9-0 support.
“The Transit Oriented Developments are not the answer to the very difficult and complex affordable housing crisis we have in Massachusetts; in fact, it does not address it at all,” the letter states.
“The TOD is too overly simplistic to have any effect on the current crisis. The ‘smart growth’ model of placing more people into already densely populated neighborhoods has been proven to be immoral for centuries, and to keep promoting it is equally repugnant.”
The feedback comes as the city wrestles with a state economic development bill passed in January 2021, a provision of which requires 175 MBTA communities (except Boston) to create at least one zoning district no more than a half-mile from a transit station in which multifamily housing is permitted by right, that is not age restricted and that would be suitable for families with children. The district would have to be at a minimum 50 acres with gross density of 15 units per acre. In Gloucester, as a commuter rail community, the minimum multifamily unit capacity would be 2,270, based on 15% of Gloucester’s 15,133 housing units tallied in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Failure to comply would make communities ineligible for Housing Choice Initiative, Local Capital Project Funds and MassWorks infrastructure grants. The public comment period ends on March 31 with the expected final guidelines to be issued sometime this summer.
The discussion about the potential MBTA transit-oriented development zoning has melded in the minds of many residents with the city’s own push to create more housing through several zoning amendments some of which were scheduled for a public hearing Tuesday night.
Among the many issues the Council’s letter dealt with included:
- The guidelines do not have mechanisms to address affordable and workforce housing. The council says it’s likely the new multi-unit housing that will be created will be rented or sold – “at prohibitively high market rates.”
- It was “unfair” making the city ineligible for certain state infrastructure grants that could help create affordable housing developments if the city does not comply with the MBTA communities requirements.
- Older cities like Gloucester would also be unfairly handicapped “by not recognizing the numerous preexisting multi-family units that have been created through the zoning appeals process.”
- It is unacceptable that children of low- and moderate-families would be concentrated in one prekindergarten through grade 5 school that would lack a diverse population. Councilor-at-large Jason Grow said he did not feel this was applicable as the city is consolidating student bodies from two elementary schools into a single site at the former Veterans’ Memorial School. Gross addressed the issue as something that applies throughout the state and it was an important issue to him. Grow agreed to leave it in the letter.
- That the existing 442 affordable senior housing units within a half-mile of the commuter rail station should be recognized as part of the district.
- The requirement of 15 units per acre in Gloucester “is neither practical nor feasible,” given the city is 400 years old with narrow, winding streets built before transportation planning.
- The draft guidelines use the 2020 U.S. Census to calculate the number of multifamily as-of-right units, using the figure of 15,133 total households, which the letter says “is both disingenuous and unfair.” The city’s occupied households, minus unoccupied summer homes, should be 13,299. That would reduce the number of units in the MBTA zoning district.
“The permanent alteration of the neighborhoods within 0.5 miles of the train station will have adverse effects on the residents’ quality of life,” the letter states.
