Gloucester’s City Council recently weighed in on some proposed state Senate amendments for the state budget that could impact on the city.
The council voted 7-0 on May 26 in favor of recommendations put forward by the Massachusetts Municipal Association in a letter on May 18, going along with its “strong concerns” against a proposed increase in a proposed cost of living adjustment for retirees.
Councilor at-Large Councilor Jason Grow and Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta were not present for the special afternoon Zoom meeting.
Council President Val Gilman noted at the start she had spoken with state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester who told her the votes on the amendments would most likely occur before the end of that day. However, Gilman said the exercise would be worthwhile as the reconciliation between the Senate and House budgets would be ongoing, and it would be helpful for Tarr to know where the council stands.
“We felt that it was still helpful for us to go through this,” Gilman said. She said this was a good way for councilors to understand how they can influence decisions made outside of Gloucester, noting the job of Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley as legislative liaison is to keep an eye out for such legislation.
The council sent a letter to Tarr on May 27 to support the MMA’s letter regarding the amendments “with the exception to amendment #810, the City Council strongly opposed any increase in the COLA adjustment.”
Among the amendments was a proposed extension of remote participation provisions for open public meetings from this July 15 through Dec. 15, 2023.
“The longer time frame is certainly helpful in terms of planning and anticipating costs related, as we have been, to hybrid or other alternatives,” Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard said.
Worthley noted that even if there was an extension, the council could decide to meet in-person or in hybrid fashion. “This doesn’t prohibit that, it just gives us the additional time to figure it out.”
Another amendment called for a $6 million appropriation to reimburse cities and towns to implement early voting in state elections.
Two amendments, Nos. 630 and 631, filed by Tarr, would increase Chapter 70 minimum aid to $75 per pupil and $100 per pupil, respectively, “for the 135 districts that are minimum-aid only.” Councilor at-Large Tony Gross said the city has seen a 48% increase in Chapter 70 education aid already.
The council also supported an amendment to give municipalities the option to permanently extend outdoor dining options, which was filed by Tarr.
It also backed the transfer of $20 million to the Massachusetts Community Preservation Trust Fund to increase the state’s match from 35% to 43%, about the same match percentage as last year.
Finally, the council agreed with the MMA’s concerns about an amendment that “would authorize local and regional pension boards to award a COLA adjustment of up to 5.9% to retirees in fiscal 2023, above the current 3% cap,” according to the MMA’s letter.
“Adoption of a higher COLA, even if limited to one year, would permanently increase the pension obligations for all participating communities, requiring increased annual appropriations to fund the cost,” the MMA letter stated.
“It’s a lot all of a sudden that is being proposed so MMA is saying that they don’t think that that’s a good idea. They think that would be a concern,” Gilman said.
