Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow for the afternoon. Windy. High near 40F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.