When the City Council might meet back in person in the cavernous Kyrouz Auditorium upstairs in City Hall on Dale Avenue is still up in the air.
The goal of the City Council is to be able to conduct hybrid meetings both in person and on Zoom from the auditorium.
However, a project to upgrade the auditorium with technology to allow for this to happen is still in the works and could take up to eight to 12 weeks.
Then there’s the catch that the state’s pandemic emergency orders that allow for remote public meetings are set expire at the end of this month unless the Legislature acts.
On Beacon Hill, a measure to extend remote meetings until March 31, 2025 was contained in a supplemental budget that passed the House two weeks ago and the Senate last week, said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester. He said differences in the bills need to be reconciled, but both carry an extension through the end of March 2025, Tarr said.
“It’s making progress,” said Tarr, who said he anticipated the measure getting to the Gov. Maura Healey’s desk shortly.
More may be known when the City Council meets on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
The council plans to discuss an updated timetable for the return to full in-person meetings with a hybrid option and the agenda says there is a possible council vote on the timeline and start time.
For the most part, the council has been meeting on Zoom since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
In recent months, its subcommittees have returned to meet in-person with remote participation at the Harbormaster’s Office on Harbor Loop where the conference room is equipped to accommodate such meetings.
Last spring, the council experimented by meeting in person in the Sawyer Free Library’s Friend Room with remote participation for a couple of months before deciding to go entirely back on Zoom.
Councilors support Zoom meetings because of the increased public participation, but some residents have called for the council to return to Kyrouz.
During the council’s meeting on Feb. 28, Gilman conducted the council meeting from the Harbormaster’s conference room alongside General Counsel Suzanne Egan and City Clerk Joanne Senos while the rest of the council and others participated remotely.
“It just feels so right,” said Gilman of what it is like when subcommittees meet in person, “and it felt so right today for me to be sitting between Suzanne and Joanne being able to have the support from the city clerk here sitting next to me instead of on Zoom, and it makes us a better council.”
During the Feb. 28 meeting, Gilman gave an update on the timing of the technology upgrades that are necessary to outfit the Kyrouz for hybrid meetings.
She conveyed a message from IT Director Ryan Knowles and Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill saying that on Feb. 17, the city executed the necessary contract documents to start the audio/visual upgrades.
Gilman said Knowles and Cahill expected the project timeline to be eight to 12 weeks from when the contract was signed. They were waiting on confirmation of lead times and shipping dates for the equipment, which would give them a more concise timeline.
Gilman said at the time it appeared the city would not make the end-of-March deadline to return to Kyrouz in hybrid form because of the technical issues.
“There is a lot of work in progress to get us there,” Gilman said.
She said if for some reason the state does not extend the ability to hold remote meetings, they will have to decide whether to go back without Zoom, which she added would be a disappointment to residents “as well as to me and I’m sure most of you.”
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow chimed in and said that if the governor does not sign an extension, they would be compelled to go back to in-person meetings in Kyrouz after the end of March. He said if that happens, they could have local access cable provider 1623 Studios record the meetings or broadcast them live. The meeting would lack interactive capabilities for those at home.
“But we would all have to be all of us in one meeting place at one time and we would be subject to other problems with open meeting law, right?” Grow said.
“That is correct,” Gilman said.
Gilman said they cannot wait to figure out what to do because the council has to advertise public hearings and they need to know the venue. They have to let residents know if they are not going to be on Zoom during the interim period. She also pointed out the council cannot hold a public meeting in the Harbormaster’s conference room because it’s just too small.
“You have to be able to handle all of the people that might want to be present,” she said.
