MANCHESTER — A second COVID-19 breakout in three weeks has been reported by the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard available on its website, mersd.org, between March 17 and 23, 18 cases were reported at Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Those numbers dropped rom March 24 to 30, when there were two cases among students and two cases among staff at the high school.
"We are not making any changes to our protocols at this time, but we continue to monitor, encourage the behaviors outlined below, keep in contact with the district’s physician as well as Essex and Manchester Boards of Health, and seek guidance from the Department of Education when needed," said Superintendent Pam Beaudoin via email.
Between March 3 and 9, Manchester Memorial School reported 24 cases at its school — 20 within the fifth-grade class alone. From March 24 to 30, there were nine student cases and one staff case.
Because the district no longer practices contract tracing, the causes of both break-outs are unknown. The district previously stated it believed the first was caused by the annual fifth-grade play that was held the same week, although it could not say for certain.
The district did not provide any educated guesses why this latest outbreak occurred at the high school. Principal Tricia Puglisi sent a letter to members of the high school community regarding the cases. The email reiterated many of the same points made in response to the first outbreak.
"In keeping with the masking update published on Feb. 16, 2022, MERSD has consulted with the Manchester Board of Health, the state Department of Education, and our school physician to ensure we are taking the proper actions in response to the uptick in cases that have been reported this week," it reads.
The district's mask mandate ended Feb. 16. In January, the district discontinued contact tracing, test and stay protocols and its MedBot daily screener service, which required parents to report any potential COVID-19 symptoms before their children entered school. In its place, the district began offering an opt-in, at-home COVID-19 test program.
The district's school nurses update the COVID-19 case count online on Wednesday.