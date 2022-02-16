A project to stabilize the 1764 Saunders House and restore and conserve the Howard Curtis murals on the second floor of this historic building at the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library was recently awarded $81,697 in Community Preservation Act money from the city.
The City Council approved the funding for the historic preservation project at the library along with eight other Community Preservation Act projects during the most recent round of funding late last month.
The money is a 50-50 match for a $163,395 project, according to Library Director Jenny Benedict. The remaining amount is being paid for with library corporation funds.
In addition to restoring the murals in the Anderson Room, the project includes the hiring of a structural engineer, a timber framer and a mason to make structural repairs to the Saunders House, located at the corner of Dale Avenue and Middle Street.
Benedict said deteriorating bricks will be replaced and mortar joints reinforced in the knee walls of the building’s foundation, a rotted perimeter sill timber on the east side of the house will be replaced, the main stair hall will be reinforced, and structural support will be added around four fireplaces.
Conservation work on the well-known Frederick L. Stoddard murals in the main hallway and staircase that began last year is part of a different project and not included in the Community Preservation Act funding request, Benedict said.
The Stoddard murals were painted in 1934 as part of a Depression-era Federal Art Project of the Works Progress Administration. They show the early maritime culture of America’s oldest seaport set against scenes of agrarian life.
Conservator Lisa Mehlin of Essex is working to restore the Stoddard murals along with those located in the second-floor Waldon J. Anderson Room of the Saunders House.
The Anderson Room murals were completed in 1980 by Gloucester artist and educator Howard Curtis, who lived from 1906 to 1989 and had apprenticed with Stoddard. They show various maritime fishing scenes, including Gloucester schooners fishing off northern Canada and Greenland surrounded by icebergs. The Anderson Room is used as office space for library staff.
Community Preservation Committee co-chair Matt Lundberg said the Community Preservation Act, which became law in 2000, allows communities to create a local fund for such things as historic preservation, open space, affordable housing and recreation.
“In this respect,” Lundberg said, “the Saunders House was a great one from our perspective.” He said the project ticked off all of the boxes from being a historical asset which needs to be preserved to being proposed by an organization that can responsibly execute such projects. The committee also likes projects that have other funding sources as well.
Benedict said the Saunders House stabilization project’s budget includes about $120,000 to stabilize the building, $17,000 to hire a structural engineer and the rest will pay for mural restoration.
“It makes it much more possible to do projects like this,” Benedict said of the importance of Community Preservation Act funding. The work being done will make it possible to do future projects to restore the building so it can be opened up and be made more accessible to the public, with meeting spaces and eventually, an art gallery.
“This is a crucial starting point,” Benedict said.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.