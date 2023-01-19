The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Associated released its Divisional All-State teams and several locals were recognized for standout 2022 seasons.
The MHSFCA, which has been putting together All-State teams for the last two seasons, chose 26 players in each of the state’s eight divisions plus a dozen more honorable mention picks.
Gloucester’s Christian Howell was named Division 5 All-State for his work on the offensive line. The senior and first team All Northeastern Conference selection was a force on both lines at the tackle position and could have easily been named for his performance on the defensive line as well.
Howell has the size (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) to outmuscle most linemen and the quickness and athleticism to go with it. That made him a versatile blocking threat on the offensive side of the ball and an elite run stuffer and pass rusher on the defensive side of the ball. Howell opened up holes for Gloucester’s rushing attack and spent a lot of time in the opposing backfield with multiple sacks and fumble recoveries.
“He’s a game changer on both sides of the ball,” Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor said. “Offensively he can do everything you want and defensively he can play over the guard, center or the tight end. He’s disruptive everywhere you put him and that’s a credit to his ability and hard work.”
Fishermen senior captain Frank DeSisto was also recognized as a Division 5 All-State Honorable Mention selection. DeSisto was Gloucester’s leading rusher last fall with 816 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The big play threat was a first-team All NEC selection.
Manchester Essex saw senior Ben Hurd earn a spot on the Division 8 All-State Honorable mention squad. Hurd was a dominant two-way linemen for the Hornets, which reach the Division 8 Quarterfinals in 2022. At the guard position he was athletic enough to get out in front of the play as a lead blocker and he could push around larger defensive tackles on the inside. Defensively he was an all around dominant player at defensive end that could stop the run and get after the quarterback.
A pair of Gloucester residents that attend private schools were also recognized as All-State performers.
Catholic Memorial Sr. running back Carson Harwood was a Division 2 All-State selection by the MHSFCA for the second straight season. Harwood, a University of Rhode Island commit, and fellow senior Datrell Jones formed one of the state’s most feared rushing attacks and helped lead Catholic Memorial to its second straight Division 2 Super Bowl crown.
Harwood was also named to the MHSFCA Super 26 All-State team, which is comprised of the state’s 26 best players regardless of division. He ran for over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall.
Bishop Fenwick junior quarterback Bryce Leaman was a Division 5 All-State selection in helping the Crusaders reach the Division 5 Semifinals. Leaman thrived in his first year as Fenwick’s starting signal caller, throwing for 2,362 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was one of three Crusaders named Division 5 All-State.