Arts and cultural organizations across Gloucester’s two designated cultural districts, Harbortown and Rock Neck, have been organizing Gloucester’s Culture Splash series for two successful summers, and it’s coming back for 2023.
The Culture Splash series is eight nights of arts and culture programming, including highlighted cultural institutions, live music, live performances, gallery shows, interactive activities, crafting opportunities, and more, pulled together by volunteers from over 50 participating organizations. The program runs Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. through July and August, and includes access to Cape Ann Harbor Tours’ Water Shuttle for free for all four hours, enabling “Splashers” to travel between Harbortown and Rocky Neck easily. This program is made possible through City of Gloucester support and funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
This year, the planning committee is overseeing a subtle rebrand of the Culture Splash logo to make it more usable and digital ready. In keeping with Culture Splash’s goals to support and engage local creatives, an request for proposals (RFP) for the logo rebrand is being widely distributed to artist communities across Gloucester.
Culture Splash and Discover Gloucester are accepting proposals for an updated logo design and branding package, and also the design of a sticker which will be distributed throughout the series. The RFP can be found on Discover Gloucester’s website at discovergloucester.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/3rd-Annual-Culture-Splash-RFP-for-Branding-2.pdf
Submissions are due by Jan. 8. Designers submitting proposals should pay close attention to the “Timeline” section of the RFP as the turnaround on the final design is slated for the end of January. Submission, along with any questions about the RFP or process, can be emailed to info@discovergloucester.com.