The Manchester Essex boys lacrosse team played spoiler in Wednesday's non-league clash with Peabody.
The Hornets hosted a motivated and spirited Tanners squad that entered the matchup needing a win to clinch a state tournament berth. The hosts were able to weather an early Peabody storm and then put the clamps on defensively, allowing just one goal over the final three quarters in an eventual 6-5 win at Hyland Field.
"They had us on our heels a bit early but we were able to weather it and settle in," said Manchester Essex head coach Jon Siderewicz, whose team moves to 12-4 with the win. "We got into a rhythm defensively, squared up to their shooters and kept making big stops when we needed to get the win."
For Peabody (8-9), the season now comes down to game. Beat Bishop Fenwick at home on Friday and the Tanners are heading to the postseason, lose and the season comes to an end.
"We've been in a lot of these types of games this season," Peabody head coach Jason Marshall said. "It was back and forth all game we just couldn't find that offensive rhythm in the second half the way we did in the first quarter. The good news is we still have one game left and it's the game that all the kids circle on the schedule right when it comes out. Now it's going to be the most important game of the year for us."
The Tanners came flying out of the gates with four of their five goals in the opening 12 minutes of play. John Lucas made it 1-0 but Manchester Essex got a quick answer from Jesse Oliver to tie it up just two minutes in.
Peabody would go on to snatch momentum in the final three minutes to play with a goal from Danny Barrett and two goals from Lucas for a 4-1 edge after one.
"(Lucas and Barrett) are experienced players that we really rely on," Marshall said. "They really sparked us to that early lead."
From there, the Hornets started to take control and chip away at the lead. Goals from Cormac Edgerton and Quinn Brady cut the deficit to 4-3 at halftime and then a goal from Brady in the final 15 seconds of the third to tie things up at 4-4.
Matt Lindstrom snapped a 26 minute scoring drought for Peabody with a goal in the opening two minutes of the fourth, but the Hornets answered with a Sam Athanas goal two minutes later. That set the stage for Chase Dickson to notch the game-winner with four minutes to go, fighting through traffic and taking a big hit while converting the shot for a 6-5 lead, Manchester Essex's first lead of the afternoon. The Hornets were then able to salt the final two-and-a-half minutes off the clock to preserve the win.
"We responded well in the fourth," Siderewicz said. "We kept chugging along, kept our heads down and kept going forward after they took the lead. They stayed focused and worried about the next play instead of the last play which is what we have been focusing on this season."
The defenses both showed up in big ways on Wednesday with Manchester Essex allowing just one goal in the final 36 minutes. Mark Pollock, Sam Athanas and Brennan Twombly led the Hornets defensive charge, playing well positionally and winning ground ball battles while goal Jack DiPasquale recorded eight saves and played his best in crunch time.
Peabody also played well on the defensive end of the field led by Trot Smith's physical presence and Aiden Haight's 12 saves in goal. Michael Ryan, Eli Loring and Lucas also played well on the defensive end of the field.
Manchester Essex has another big game on Friday at Ipswich (4:30 p.m.).