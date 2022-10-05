ESSEX — The group Age & Dementia Friendly Cape Ann has offered its first Dementia Friendly Sensory Walk and plans another later this month.
A Dementia Friendly Sensory Walk is designed to evoke positive feelings, sensations, and memories for all.
RSVP of the North Shore volunteer Mary Ellen Kelley led the first walk recently at the Allyn Cox Reservation in Essex. Kelley is the volunteer coordinator for Essex County Greenbelt, which has its headquarters at the Cox Reservation, and is a certified Kripalu Outdoor Mindful Guide. The short walk was an inclusive sensory experience for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. During the walk, participants were able to see, smell, touch, and hear nature as they walked, with time for rest and integrated sensory observations.
The next Dementia Friendly Sensory Walk is scheduled to take place on Oct. 17, at 10 a.m., also at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex To learn more about upcoming walks or register to attend, please email carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org or call 978-281-1750.
“It is a free event and open to anyone who would like to attend, with or without their loved one who is living with cognitive changes,” Johnson said via email. “This will be our last walk before the winter.”
Age & Dementia Friendly Cape Ann is an initiative of Gloucester-based SeniorCare Inc.