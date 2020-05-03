DiZoglio files COVID-19 emergency veteran relief bill    

BOSTON – State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, filed a bill last week to provide one-time emergency financial relief grants to Massachusetts veterans suffering demonstrable financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new legislation supplements aid already given under chapter 115 of Massachusetts General Law, which covers veterans’ benefits by offering a financial assistance program for food, housing, fuel, clothing and medical care for veterans and their dependents with limited income and assets.
In addition, social distancing has created obstacles for veterans to access their chapter 115 benefits. Part of the process of applying and qualifying for these benefits includes being interviewed by their local veterans service officer. With municipal buildings closed, the bill is designed to provide quick-turnaround financial breathing room for veterans as they navigate other resources provided by the state and the federal government.
According to a press release, DiZoglio also filed the bill to acknowledge constraints municipalities are facing with respect to their local budgets due to COVID-19 as they try to plan for the 2021 fiscal year. Chapter 115 benefits are funded 25% by cities and towns.
The bill authorizes the state secretary for the Department of Veterans’ Services to create regulations for the timely and effective implementation of the bill. By streamlining the process for these emergency grants through DVS, the goal is to have these funds distributed more rapidly than the process under chapter 115 can currently provide, while avoiding placing additional financial burdens on the municipalities.
“This is a bill that will not only provide our veterans with much needed emergency aid but also start a long overdue conversation about how our veterans are currently accessing benefits and how we can make this system more efficient and effective in its service to those who served us,” said DiZoglio.