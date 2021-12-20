Santa in dock square?
RockportNew Year's Eve 2021
Rockport’s annual year-end celebration of thearts will takeplace again this year, RNYE’s 25th anniversary. A widerange ofentertainment for adults and children will begin at 6:00pm andculminate with amidnight ball drop. The 14 downtown entertainment venues willinclude halls,churches, and restaurants, all within easy walking distance of oneanother.CATA trolleys will circulate among the venues and parking areas.Purchase of abutton allows access to all events, and some events are free.Buttons, asmartphone-optimized schedule, and much more information areavailable on thewebsite at rnye.org. Buttons and a printed brochure with aschedule and map arealso available at a number of Cape Ann locations.
Many favorite performers will return for 2021,and some excitingnew acts will appear for the first time. Hip-hop dance troupeTrend N Motion willperform their Animal Kingdom show for kids as well as a laterprogram for allages. Musical duo Sol y Canto will perform Latin music to changethe world.Singer Rhiannon Hurst and guitarist Steve Lacey will perform jazzstandards.Cape Ann favorite Safety will cover hits from the 1980s. Andsinger-songwriterand activist Kemp Harris and his band will perform blues, jazz,and R&B.
To safeguard safety during the event, allattendees andvolunteers must wear masks while inside venues. Performers willnot be maskedwhile performing, but performers will all be vaccinated or havehad a recentnegative COVID test. Capacity will be monitored to ensure thatvenues are notcrowded, and button sales will be limited.
Virtual Christmas Celtic Sojourn
Rockport Music -- Saturday, December 18 : 7:30 PM
A VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CELTIC SOJOURN
From the Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston
The virtual concert is available from the time listed above through January 2, 2022.
Please note: The ticketing and virtual delivery for A Christmas Celtic Sojourn is handled through Mandolin (not by Rockport Music). If experiencing any difficulty buying or viewing the performance, please contact Mandolin’s support at help@mandolin.com
Winter Lights on Cape Ann
Celebrating 150 Displays of Lights!
Now through January 2
The Second Annual 2021 Winter Lights on Cape Ann Display Celebration is beginning the day after Thanksgiving. Over 150 places are lit up throughout Cape Ann to help us all celebrate the joys of the season. A custom-designed Google Drive Map has been produced and available at www.discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann.- highlighting Rockport, Gloucester, Magnolia, Essex and Manchester's participating locations. We invite family, friends, locals and visitors alike to join us for a month-long promotion of enchanting exploration and glimmering light displays.night.