IPSWICH — As hunger continues to be a problem on the North Shore and Cape Ann, those who provide help have looked at new ways to get food to the people who need it.
On Saturday, The Open Door food pantry in Ipswich and Gloucester will work with the Ipswich Family YMCA, the Ipswich Public Schools and the Three Sisters Garden Project at Cuvilly Arts and Earth Center in Ipswich to host a "drive thru" food pantry at the Winthrop School on Central Street in Ipswich.
The pantry will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be offering some special items, including coffee, olive oil, milk, eggs, meat, cheese, produce (including salad greens from the Three Sisters), as well as basic canned and dry food.
On top of that, families will be given activity kits to have fun during the February school vacation next week.
Pre-registration is required at foodpantry.org.
Julie LaFontaine, the director of The Open Door, said the additional items are available because of the generosity of three donors who wanted to ensure that families in need have enough to eat and more access to it.
And the idea for the drive-thru came from LaFontaine's own experience grocery shopping via Instacart.
"It mirrors the way a lot of people get their groceries now," said LaFontaine. "During the pandemic, that's become a normalized experience for people."
It's also quick and, for some people, may also feel less stigmatizing.
Chris BeviIacqua, director of the Ipswich YMCA, said his organization began working with The Open Door last March as the need became apparent.
"We're hoping that the drive through food pantry will be another means for folks to safely access some of the food available in our community," said Bevilacqua in an email.
The activity bags are the result of many recreational activities being limited, he said. "The hope is that it will provide families with the fun they normally have at the Y right in their own homes."
Fun, he said, "is an important part of people's lives that has been hard to come by this past year."
The food pantries will also continue to be open during their regular hours with curbside pickup available.
Regular pantry hours
The Open Door Gloucester Food Pantry, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside only
Call by noon for same day delivery of groceries or meals.
The Open Door Ipswich Food Pantry, Southern Heights, Ipswich
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside only
Call by noon for same day delivery of groceries.
Acord Food Pantry, 69 Willow St., Hamilton
Hours: Wednesday, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Thursday, seniors 60 and up only, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., all adults 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.