The winter high school sports season is only one week old, and no area team has played more than three games, but there are already a few local squads making a big splash in early action.
The team that has made the biggest statement so far has to be the Gloucester boys hockey team. The Fishermen entered the season with a lot of hype as they lost very few regulars to graduation after putting together a successful season in the 2021 COVID abbreviated campaign. It’s only two games, but so far Gloucester has lived up to the hype with two wins over strong competition.
The Fishermen opened up the season with an impressive 6-4 win over North Andover, a strong Division 1 program. The team would go on to make an even bigger splash in its second game, an 8-1 drubbing of Marblehead on the road Wednesday. The Magicians have been a major thorn in Gloucester’s side in recent years as Wednesday’s victory snapped a six-game losing streak to its Northeastern Conference rival that dates back to the 2017-18 season.
It’s early, but the Fishermen have showed off some serious talent in every facet of the game. They have a strong core of seniors, all of them with multiple years of varsity experience heading into this season. They also have a slew of sophomores that showed promise as freshman and appear to have taken a step up this winter one year older and stronger such as Emerson Marshall, Colby Jewell and Brett Cunningham.
The combination of talent and depth is rare but Gloucester has it, and will need it to navigate its upcoming schedule which is filled with strong programs including some elite out of conference programs. This team will be battle tested come tournament time, which it will qualify for as only eight teams in all of Division 2 will miss the postseason.
The Rockport girls basketball team has also turned some heads in the first week, sporting an impressive 2-0 record with close wins over Gloucester and Mount Alvernia. It’s only two wins, but those wins were huge when it comes to the team’s tournament standing. Playing an independent schedule, the Vikings have a few games against really strong teams and a few games against teams they should handle easily. Their two wins so far have come against fairly evenly matched teams, which will help their Division 5 playoff standing greatly.
The Vikings have also taken a step in the right direction when it comes to developing some secondary scoring. Senior Kylie Schrock scored 27 of the team’s 37 points against Gloucester but the supporting cast came to play offensively in the 47-41 win over Mt. Alvernia, where Schrock had 24. Ava MacDowell is looking like a player that could step into a scoring role for the Vikings as she hit the game-winning shot in the final minute against Gloucester and added nine more against Mt. Alvernia. Being able to take some pressure off of Schrock on the offensive end will be key moving forward.
The Manchester Essex boys basketball team also opened up the season in impressive fashion on Tuesday with a 49-43 win over Newburyport.
The Hornets took down a Cape Ann League Kinney Division team, always a big result for a Baker Division opponent, and did so without their best player as senior A.J. Pallazola is out with an injury suffered during the Thanksgiving Day football game. The injury is not expected to keep him out for too long but the Hornets picked up the slack in his absence with Cade Furse, Brennan Twombly and Patrick Cronin doing most of the scoring. With Pallazola back in the lineup at point guard being flanked by three reliable scorers, the Hornets could be a player in the CAL Baker Division race once again.