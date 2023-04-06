Election season got off to a strong start this week as 12 potential candidates — incumbents and non-incumbents — signaled their intention to run by pulling nomination papers in the city clerk’s office as of noon Wednesday.
Monday was the first day nomination papers were made available with two-year terms each for mayor, ward councilor, councilor at-large and School Committee on the municipal ballot.
According to the city clerk’s office, pulling nomination papers for seats are:
Mayor: Incumbent Greg Verga.
Ward 1: Incumbent Councilor Scott Memhard.
Ward 2: Daniel Epstein, Dylan Benson and Barrett S. “Barry” Pett (Pett formerly served as Ward 2 councilor).
Ward 4: Francesco “Frank” Margiotta, who now represents Ward 3.
Ward 5: Incumbent Sean Nolan.
Councilors at-Large: Incumbents Jason Grow and Tony Gross, and current Ward 4 Councilor Valerie Gilman.
School Committee: Incumbents Kathleen Clancy and Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince. Clancy presently serves as the school board’s chair.
As of noon Wednesday, no candidate had yet taken out nomination papers for Ward 3 councilor.
Gilman, who has represented Ward 4 for four consecutive terms, announced on Facebook she planned to run for one of the four available at-large seats, saying this “role will give me more time to influence citywide legislative changes.”
Gilman was shown on Facebook pulling nomination papers alongside Margiotta, who over the course of his first term representing Ward 3 moved into Ward 4.
While Margiotta moved during his term, Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil saw her ward’s lines shift due to redistricting and so she is now living in Ward 1. When asked Wednesday if she has decided what to do, O’Neil said: “I have not.”
The preliminary election is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the municipal election for Nov. 7.
Those seeking to run for the office of mayor will need at least 300 good signatures of registered Gloucester voters to qualify to get on the ballot. Those seeking to run for School Committee or at-large councilor will need not less than 150 good signatures and ward councilor requires at least 75 good signatures from voters within the ward, according to City Clerk Joanne Senos. The city clerk’s office encourages candidates to collect at least 10% more signatures than required.
The last day to submit nomination papers to the city clerk’s office is Aug. 1.
The deadline to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration for the preliminary election is Sept. 8.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.