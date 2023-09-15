Ward 3 election

The city's Preliminary Election takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All Ward 3 voters cast ballots at polls at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.

Candidates in the preliminary election are:

Mayor, choose one: Incumbent Greg Verga, Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and Francisco A. Sclafani.

City councilor, Ward 3, choose one: Joseph R. Orlando, Jason Michael Hakes and Marjorie J. Grace.