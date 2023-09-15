Three candidates are seeking to represent Ward 3 — at the heart of the city, with neighborhoods on both sides of the Annisquam River, including portions of Western Avenue, the sweeping Stacy Boulevard and Gloucester High School — on the City Council.
Former City Councilor Joseph R. Orlando, Jason Michael Hakes and Marjorie J. Grace are seeking an open two-year seat because incumbent first-term Ward 3 Councilor Francesco “Frank” Margiotta has moved into Ward 4, where he is campaigning against Mary Pat DeRosa for an open council seat in the Municipal Election in November.
The three Ward 3 candidates are set to square off in the Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ward 3 voters in both Precincts 1 and 2 go to the polls at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. The top two vote-getters will move on to the ballot for the Municipal Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Gloucester Public Schools will not be in session Tuesday due to the Preliminary Election, which also features a citywide four-way race for mayor and a four-way race in Ward 2 for City Council.
The candidates were all asked why they were running and to give their take on the state law requiring so-called MBTA communities like Gloucester to create at least one multi-family zoning district by right within a half-mile of a transit station, and what that means for the city. The minimum multi-family unit capacity for Gloucester is 2,270 units.
Hakes was interviewed in a series on the election by the nonprofit, nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Cape Ann at 1623 Studios while Orlando and Grace were interviewed separately for this story.
Jason Michael Hakes
Hakes serves as a member of the city’s Capital Improvement Advisory Board which deals with land acquisition, utility expansion or replacement and major building projects.
Hakes, a 15-year resident of Gloucester, said he chose to come here to raise his two sons with his wife, Sharon.
“I’m running to keep Gloucester a family-friendly place so people can raise their kids and enjoy Gloucester as it should be, not as commercialized, but just an old-fashioned family town.” He said Ward 3 suffers from “major parking issues” as the city does as a whole. “Housing is a big issue,” he added.
Speaking about ways to keep Gloucester affordable, Hakes said, “I know that the MBTA wants to have all this special, you know, livable housing, and workforce housing … affordable housing, but it’s going to be a hardship on Ward 3, because I think 50% of those housings has to be within a half a mile of a train station, where is everyone going to go?”
“I think Ward 3 has their fair share of homes that are multifamily homes by right. Since we have to put something, somewhere … where?”
Hakes wondered out loud how existing multi-family units might be counted.
“It’s a tough question, but we signed up for it, so we have to do it,” he added. “I just hope it doesn’t cram us even closer.”
Joseph R. Orlando
Gloucester native Orlando, 75, recalls attending St. Ann High School growing up. He presently works as a night crew chief at Shaw’s. Before that, he worked for a cell phone company.
Orlando served as both a Ward 3 councilor and councilor at-large in the 1980s.
“I’m interested in the ward,” he said.
Orlando said a lot of the residents he has spoken to are talking about the need to repair the streets and sidewalks.
“I’m going to be an on-hand councilor,” he said, someone who would go door-to-door to see what residents’ needs are.
“I’m running because I’ve been in the community all of my life; I’ve watched the ward. I see the ward has not been represented that good, lately,” he added. “I feel I can do something for the ward.”
Regarding the MBTA communities issue, Orlando said there didn’t seem to be room around the Railroad Avenue station for such development and said more housing there could change the character of the whole area.
“This is all new to me on that, but the MBTA zone, I believe it’s mandated that we have to do something … I don’t think there is an area down there that it can really be done unless they are going to use their property where they park their vehicles and everything. I think it’s going to make the area out-of-whack, I don’t think the people down there are going to like it, either, down there.
“We need housing, put it that way,” Orlando added. “We need housing down there but I don’t see where it can go in there.”
Marjorie J. Grace
Grace was raised in Gloucester and has lived in the city for most of her life, save from 1989 to 1999 when she lived on the South Shore. She works as a surgical technologist at Lahey Medical Center in Peabody.
“I decided to run because, you know, there is a lot of change going on, which is inevitable. Life is change, it doesn’t stop no matter what you might not want to change. Things change, it’s just how it is.”
Grace cited Margiotta’s ineligibility to run again for the Ward 3 seat because he no longer lives in the ward as another reason why she is running.
“I just feel like it’s not enough to … talk to everybody about things, or, you know, a lot of people post things on Facebook. At some point in time you need to do something, so somebody had to do it, it may as well be me.”
Grace calls Ward 3 “the gateway to Gloucester.”
“There’s three ways to get into Gloucester, four if you count the ocean, and all three of them come through Ward 3, you know, so every decision that is made in this city affects Ward 3,” Grace said. “You can’t stop development, but it has to be done in such a way that it is considerate of the people who live here.”
She said sometimes the ward gets overlooked, but anytime there is development, the traffic in the ward suffers.
On the MBTA communities issue, Grace said, “I’m assuming that the proposed development is actually Ward 2, as previously mentioned, it does affect Ward 3. It’s my next-door neighbor, you know, and that’s a lot to put on one ward, you know. I think that … there has to be compromise; can you do more? Absolutely. Can it be that much, I’m not so sure.” She asked whether West Gloucester, which also has an MBTA station, might be examined for a multifamily zoning district.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.