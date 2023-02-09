MANCHESTER — Thomas Jefferson may have said it best when he said: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
In other words, time will soon run out for those who plan to run for one of the eight seats on Manchester-by-the-Sea’s boards open in the annual town election, slated for Tuesday May 16.
Nomination papers are due back to the town clerk’s office, no later than March 28, according to Town Clerk Dianne Bucco.
The nomination papers, which were made available on Jan. 2, will need at least 29 signatures of registered voters in order for a candidate qualify for the town ballot.
As for what election might garner the most interest, Bucco said two of the town’s contests may do that.
“I think the Planning Board or the Select Board will be most interesting,” said Bucco, who in addition to serving as town clerk, is also a notary public and justice of the peace.
According to Bucco, up for election are one seat on the Housing Authority, one as library trustee, the town moderator’s seat, two seats on the Planning Board, one School Committee seat, and two seats on the Select Board.
Bucco said there are still a number of seats on the ballot for which no one has pulled papers. In addition, some appointed board and committee seats also need to be filled, she added.
“If anyone is interested in getting involved in the town, please have them check the website and/or reach out to me,” she said. “(The) last day to register to vote to participate in the May 16 election is May 6.”
The town’s website is www.manchester.ma.us/
Bucco said voters can register to vote online at www.registertovotema.com.
Polls for the May 16 election will be open at Manchester Memorial Elementary School, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those interested in taking out papers for available town board seats may visit Town Hall, 10 Central St. The town clerk’s office is open Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bucco may be contacted at townclerk@manchester.ma.us or 978-526-2040.
Prior to the May 16 Manchester Town Election, residents will also be looking toward annual Town Meeting, slated for April 3 at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.