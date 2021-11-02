The quintessence of Gloucester stood at the corner of Schoolhouse Road on Election Day.
As voters filed in and out of the new Cape Ann YMCA to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Christine Keegan and her mother Ann Grace Militello hoisted up their signs for incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken while former state Rep. Tony Verga, with son Matt Verga, held a sign for his son and mayoral candidate Greg Verga.
There were no jeers or booing, no shoving or spitting, and definitely no name-calling.
Quite the contrary.
Side by side, the two families were chatting away, laughing, and reminiscing about old times.
“We lived on the same street,” Keegan said.
“My grandmother knew his grandmother, my mother knew his mother ... we are all friends,” she said, noting that their families would go fishing together back in the day.
In a year where the tension between candidates was palpable, the camaraderie of these residents — despite their political views — put the whole year into perspective.
Keegan said that “you can’t be (divisive) in Gloucester because you are related one way or another or friends forever.”
“Gloucester is all family so it doesn’t matter,” Militello said. “We are an island, an island of love.”
“My hope for the city of Gloucester is that we hold onto our heritage and we need to embrace our past in order to move forward and we have to do that intelligently and without forgetting our youth and our elderly otherwise they won’t able to afford to live here,” Keegan added.
As the father of a mayoral candidate, Tony Verga is a “proud father,” he said. “I am proud of all of my sons.”
In addition to being a supportive, the elder Verga is no stranger to politics. For 14 years, he worked at the State House as a state representative. But he admits that he and son Greg didn’t talk a whole lot about politics growing up.
“We didn’t make a habit of it,” he said. “We would discuss politics of the day … but that is about it.”
At the polls
The polls themselves were busy throughout the day as voters arrived eager to do their part in local democracy.
Just an hour after polls opened on Tuesday, 57 ballots from Ward 4, Precinct 2, had been cast at the Plum Cove Elementary School polls.
Watching 275 voters come to the Glen T. McLeod Cape Ann YMCA polling location for Ward 1, Precinct 2, before noon is one of James Coleman’s favorite parts of the job as an election warden.
“I like to see how many people come in,” Coleman said, explaining that he has been manning a variety of polling locations for 10 to 11 years.
“I like to see the constant flow ... when it gets slow I get disturbed,” he said. “Even if it is a pain in the end, it is nice to see so many people coming out to vote.”
Coleman noted that the busiest year at the polls in his experience was during the 2020 presidential election.
“It is hectic,” he laughed.
Coleman added that this year’s turnout for general election is more normal and he expects there to be a 45% voter turnout.
At 4:30 p.m., Gloucester High School’s polling station for Ward 3, Precinct 1, saw 493 votes while Ward 3, Precinct 2, gained 624.
On the campaign trail
As ballots were cast one by one, candidates stood outside the high school to greet voters as they parked.
Frank Margiotta was one of them.
For 13 days, Margiotta has been running his write-in campaign against Bob Whynott, also a write-in candidate, for a chance to represent Ward 3.
Adam Orlando, who was listed on the ballot as the only contender for Ward 3 councilor, stepped down from the race in October.
“It has been pretty hectic,” Margiotta said of the campaign trail. “What I have been doing is working with my team to get the name out there, make flyers, go door to door, knocking on doors to introduce myself and letting people know that I am new and I will be the voice and I am excited for the opportunity to be their city councilor.”
He noted that he had been at Gloucester High School since 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to remind residents to vote.
With 22,145 registered voters in Gloucester, 334 requests for absentee ballots, and multiple contested races filled with passionate people, it is anyone’s game.
“May the best person for Gloucester win,” Militello said, smiling up at her daughter on Tuesday’s clear, beautiful fall afternoon.
