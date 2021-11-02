Democrat Jamie Belsito of Topsfield and Republican Robert “Bob” Snow of Rowley won their respective primaries for election to former state Rep. Brad Hill's seat.
In Tuesday's primary, Belsito bested Darcyll Dale of Hamilton 1,728 votes to 608 in the Democrat race, while Snow beat out Lisa-Marie Cashman of Ipswich 916 votes to 624 in the Republican race.
“We are thrilled with tonight’s Primary Election victory," Belsito said in a prepared statement. "We’re pleased that the voters of our district support our message of fighting to ensure our towns’ voices are heard on Beacon Hill when it comes to the important issues like education funding, our continued economic recovery, the protection of our fragile coastline and waterways, as well as the expansion of health care services.”
Snow told the Gloucester Daily Times on Tuesday evening that he's prepared to launch the second leg of his campaign with his team.
"I'm still trying to catch my breath," he said around an hour after learning he won. "You never know how things are going to go. I guess all the leg work payed off — getting in touch with people. Campaigning has been completely different now with social media."
The special election to represent the Fourth Essex district in the state House of Representatives will be held on Nov. 30. The winner will serve until Hill's term expires in 2022.
Belsito ran against U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton last year in the Democratic primary for the 6th Congressional District. Before that, she has worked alongside state representatives on policies regarding immigration, substance abuse, and mental and physical health care issues. In 2015, she founded North Shore Postpartum Health Advocacy Group with support from Sen. Bruce Tarr, and state representatives Brad Hill and Joan Lovely.
Snow currently serves as a Rowley selectman and the town's representative to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Over his 13 year tenure, he served as the Board of Selectmen's chairman, vice chairman and clerk. Last year, Snow was Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.
Essex's Fourth contains Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham. However, this may change in the coming years as state legislature plans on redrawing Senate and House district lines. The latest proposed House redistricting map splits Topsfield between the 13th and 2nd Essex districts; divides Wenham between the 13th and 6th Essex districts; moves Ipswich, Hamilton and Rowley to the 2nd Essex; and shifts Manchester with the rest of Cape Ann in the 5th Essex.
This could cause problems for Belsito and Snow's potential 2022 reelection plans as House candidates are required to live in their district for at least a year.
Manchester Democrats ended up choosing Dale over Belsito 128 to 110. Republicans, meanwhile, chose Snow 60 to 34.
There are 4,444 registered voters in Manchester currently. Only 8% participated in this year's election with 336 votes.
"I don't expect a high (turnout)," said Manchester Town Clerk Dianne Bucco a day before the election. "Very few people have been asking questions and doing absentee voting. I'm new to town so I don't really know how active the community is on voting. I mailed out 13 absentee ballots and eight have been returned."
Here's how each town voted in the primary:
IPSWICH
Republican
Robert “Bob” Snow — 298
Lisa-Marie Cashman — 288
Democrat
Jamie Belsito — 635
Darcyll Dale — 118
WENHAM
Republican
Robert “Bob” Snow — 66
Lisa-Marie Cashman — 54
Democrat
Jamie Belsito — 137
Darcyll Dale — 86
MANCHESTER
Republican
Robert “Bob” Snow — 60
Lisa-Marie Cashman — 34
Democrat
Jamie Belsito — 110
Darcyll Dale — 128
HAMILTON
Republican
Robert “Bob” Snow — 99
Lisa-Marie Cashman — 120
Democrat
Jamie Belsito — 254
Darcyll Dale — 211
ROWLEY
Republican
Robert “Bob” Snow — 291
Lisa-Marie Cashman — 52
Democrat
Jamie Belsito — 199
Darcyll Dale — 31
TOPSFIELD
Republican
Robert “Bob” Snow — 102
Lisa-Marie Cashman — 76
Democrat
Jamie Belsito — 393
Darcyll Dale — 34