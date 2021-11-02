Jamie Belsito of Topsfield has beat challenger Darcyll Dale of Hamilton to be the Democratic nominee in the special Nov. 30 election to represent the 4th Essex district in the state House of Representatives.
The Republican race for former state Rep. Brad Hill's seat were still undeclared Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. Robert “Bob” Snow of Rowley and Lisa-Marie Cashman of Ipswich hope to be the Republican on the ballot for Hill's seat on Nov. 30.
Hill stepped down to serve on the state Gaming Commission in September. The winner of the special election will serve until Hill's term expires in 2022.
Belsito ran against U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton last year in the Democratic primary for the 6th Congressional District. Before that, she has worked alongside state representatives on policies regarding immigration, substance abuse, and mental and physical health care issues. In 2015, she founded North Shore Postpartum Health Advocacy Group with support from Tarr, Hill and state Rep. Joan Lovely.
Dale is a member of the Hamilton Board of Selectmen. She is working to get the Hamilton Town Hall in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, something she describes as a "civil ... and human rights issue" on her campaign website. Previously, she served on the town's Finance and Advisory Committee.
Snow currently serves as a Rowley selectman and the town's representative to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Over his 13 year tenure, he served as the Board of Selectmen's chairman, vice chairman and clerk. Last year, Snow was a member of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.
Cashman previously worked with Hill and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr to field constituents concerns. Since the 1990s, she has lobbied for international human rights, land expropriation, healthcare, and protection of children with hidden disabilities on an international, national and state level.
Essex's Fourth contains Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham. In the coming years, however, this may be subject to change as Massachusetts plans to redistrict. This could cause problems for some candidates' potential 2022 reelection plans as House candidates are required to live in their district for at least a year.
The latest proposed House redistricting map released by the State House splits Topsfield between the 13th and 2nd Essex districts; divides Wenham between the 13th and 6th Essex districts; moves Ipswich, Hamilton and Rowley to the 2nd Essex; and shifts Manchester to join the the rest of Cape Ann in the 5th Essex.