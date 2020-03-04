Biden takes Massachusetts primary in major upset

BOSTON — Joe Biden pulled off an unexpected upset in the Massachusetts Democratic primary on Tuesday, edging out Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as he racked up wins elsewhere.
The former vice president, rebounding from a disappointing showing in early primary states, has 33.6% of the vote with more than 90% of the precincts reported, according to preliminary results.
Sanders, a Vermont senator making his second run for the White House, took second-place with 26.5% of the vote. Warren, a Massachusetts senator running to be the nation's first female president, took third-place with about 21%. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg followed in third with about 12%, according to the preliminary results.
Meanwhile, incumbent President Donald Trump soundly defeated a challenge from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and two other candidates in the GOP primary.
The win is a major upset for Biden, who wasn't favored to win Massachusetts Tuesday's primary. Polls showed Warren locked in a tight race with Sanders among Bay State voters.
Biden, who served two terms as vice president under Democrat Barack Obama, also cinched primary wins in Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama.
"Just a few days ago the press and pundits declared the campaign dead," Biden told supporters in California Tuesday night. "But I'm here to report we are very much alive."
Richard Mercurio, an unenrolled voter, said Biden's experience in the White House means he can hit the ground running if elected president.
"He's a known entity, he's got experience, and we know what we're going to get with him," Mercurio said before casting a ballot in Middleton. "I think he's got a pretty good shot at winning it."
The other contenders
For Warren, who was facing a must-win competition in her home state, the embarrassing results will likely increase pressure on her to drop out of the winnowing nomination race.
Steve Alphonse, a Democrat, voted for Warren in Salem on Tuesday but wasn't sure about her chances of winning the nomination. Sanders was his second choice candidate.
"Ultimately, I'd like to see a Warren-Sanders ticket, but that's not going to happen," said Alphonse, 48. "Most of Warren's policies are in line with the things I care about."
Sanders had hoped to build on his momentum with wins in Massachusetts and elsewhere. His supporters were confident he can win the nomination.
"He's the most consistent person in the race," said Robbie Wilson, 33, a Salem Democrat who voted for Sanders at the Saltonstall School on Tuesday. "I want someone who knows what they want to do. And while he might not get everything he wants, he's unwilling to compromise, for the good of the people. I really think that's what we need now."
Despite his loss in Massachusetts, Sanders picked up primary wins in his home state of Vermont, Utah, Colorado and delegate-rich California, according to preliminary returns.
"We are going to win the nomination," Sanders told supporters in Vermont Tuesday night. "And we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country."
Bloomberg was hoping the hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money he has poured into a national ad campaign will translate into votes on Tuesday — the first time his name had appeared on any primary ballot. So far, he has only won the American territory of Samoa.
Bloomberg's poor performance in Tuesday's primaries will increase pressure on him to bow out, though the billionaire has boasted that he has the money and resources to stay in the race.
Tuesday's contest between Biden, Sanders and Warren was a nail-bitter, with each of the candidates rising up and down in early returns and leading the race at different times throughout the night.
A number of Democrats had already dropped out of the crowded race before Tuesday's contests, but their names had already been printed on ballots. Among them, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar bowed out over the past two days and endorsed Biden's candidacy.
Buttigieg still got about 3% or 33,937 votes in the Massachusetts primary, ending up in fifth place based on the preliminary results. Klobuchar got 1.2% or 15,170 votes.
Enthusiasm for Trump
Secretary of State William Galvin was predicting a high turnout in the primary, particularly on the Democratic side, where a crowded ballot and intense interest were expected to boost attendance. The exact statewide turnout won't be known for days.
On the Republican side, enthusiasm for Trump's reelection bid in a state where Democrats have a 3-1 advantage among registered voters was also expected to drive voters to the polls.
Besides Weld, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who ended his presidential campaign last month, and California businessman Roque "Rocky" de la Fuente were on GOP ballots.
The state's Republican Party said Trump's landslide win over a popular former governor shows that Massachusetts is "Trump country" despite its strong democratic edge.
"President Trump's projected margin of victory in the Massachusetts Republican primary is a statement," MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons said in a statement. "The president's opponent was once the most popular and formidable political figure in the commonwealth, but Republicans embraced Donald Trump, and those who would splinter and divide the Republican Party have fallen flat once again."
Besides well-known hopefuls from the two major political parties, more than a dozen Libertarian and Green-Rainbow presidential candidates were on Tuesday's ballot.
Voters were also picking committee members to serve as delegates to their party's conventions this summer and deciding five special legislative races.
Many Massachusetts voters didn't wait for Tuesday's primary and cast ballots through absentee and early voting, which was being offered for the first time in a presidential primary. Local election clerks received about 70,000 absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday and another 230,000 cast during the five-day early voting period last week, according to Galvin's office.
Nationally the Super Tuesday contests award a total of 1,357 delegates to the Democrats' summer convention to the top contenders. Delegates in most Democratic primaries and caucuses are awarded proportionally based on the outcome of the vote.
In Massachusetts, there are 91 delegates up for grabs. At least 1,991 delegate votes are needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.